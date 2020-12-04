Zscaler Inc (ZS Stock) Price and News: Surging after earnings, ahead of promising post-virus future

- NASDAQ: ZS has jumped by over 26% on Thursday after reporting upbeat earnings figures.
- Zscaler Inc has scaled up both revenues and profits in its first fiscal quarter.
- A promising outlook ahead of the post-covid era may provide it with an additional oomph.
Can a winner in the coronavirus crisis continue striving afterward? Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ: ZS) seems to be on that route and investors are buying into the stock. The San Jose, California-based software firm provides cybersecurity solutions that enable safer work from home.
COVID-19 has forced companies to send their employees to home offices, potentially exposing sensitive information. ZScaler's cloud-based tools were in use before the pandemic hit, and have seen a surge in demand.
Topline revenues for Jay Chaudhry's company jumped by 52% to $142.6 million and bottom line profits more than quadrupled to around $20 million from the previous quarter last year. Free cash flow now stands at $53.5 million, giving the firm a larger arms chest in case it may want to pursue acquisitions.
Companies will likely send more business in ZScaler's way as workers will not immediately return to the office. Moreover, the shift into cloud-based services is a long-term trend that would benefit the firm even if people return to face-to-face collaboration en masse. That latter prospect cannot be said about another tech firm whose name starts with a Z – Zoom Inc (NASDAQ: ZOOM) which was a massive winner around the pandemic but sold off on the first vaccine news.
ZS stock forecast
NASDAQ: ZS jumped by 26.45% on Thursday, closing at $185.61. A profit-taking-related correction would send it toward support at $155, the mid-October peak. Further down, the next cushion is at $132, November's trough.
Looking up, the 52-week high of $189.64 is the immediate resistance line. It is followed by the round $200 level.
