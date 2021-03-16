Zomedica (ZOM) announced it has made its first sale of Truforma platform

ZOM shares down 5% on Tuesday at $2.365.

ZOM shares still up significantly in 2021 as retail investors back it.

Update: ZOM shares were lower on tuesday despite the company saying it had made its first sale of ZOM's Truforma diagnostic platform, ahead of schedule. "This is a momentous day for Zomedica, our shareholders, the veterinarians we serve, and the companion animals in their care. I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the many people at Zomedica who dedicated the past two years of their lives to achieving this critical milestone," commented Robert Cohen, Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer. "It is a credit to both our employees and to the stellar team with whom we have worked at our development partner, Qorvo Biotechnologies LLC, that we have created a unique and valuable diagnostic tool, and have delivered it to the veterinary market slightly ahead of our previously announced schedule."

Zomedica (ZOM) was founded in 2015 in Ann Arbour, Michigan. The company is involved in developing diagnostic and therapeutic products for the veterinary industry. ZOM has a number of treatments in development for cat-and-dog digestive issues. Most investor focus has been on the company's Truforma diagnostic platform, due to launch in March 2021.

ZOM stock forecast

ZOM shares have been on a charge in 2021. ZOM shares opened the year at $0.25 before receiving attention from retail traders. The shares were quickly bid up to $2.91 by February but since then it has been a steady decline.

Traders were optimistic over its Truforma platform helping veterinary diagnostics in the booming pet industry.

Results for Q4 2020 are to be released on Wednesday, February 24. While investors will focus on the results, it will be the outlook and any further news on the Truforma roll-out that will be looked for.

ZOM stock news

Shares in ZOM have been boosted by retail investor sentiment. Most have cited the upcoming launch of the company's Truforma diagnostic product, expected in March 2021. News on the rollout of this platform will be eagerly anticipated, more so than the actual results themselves. ZOM has recently raised significant funds via a bought deal, which gives the company funds to grow the business. But having funds means you have to know how to use them and this is why the outlook and results statement will possibly be more important than the earnings per share number.

Should I Buy shares in Zoomedica (ZOM)?

Shares can stray far from underlying fundamental metrics, such as Gamestop. Share prices are determined by the law of supply and demand and also perceived supply and demand, so can move away from underlying financial metrics for a period of time. But for a short period of time. Therefore, extreme caution and extremely sensitive risk management are needed. Trading right around results releases can also be risky as investors focus on different areas of the results, sales, EPS, outlook, among other factors. Better to digest the numbers and develop a long-term strategy for the stock.

The author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

This article is for information purposes only. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice. It is important to perform your own research before making any investment and take independent advice from a registered investment advisor.