ZM Stock Forecast: Zoom Video Communications aims for ninth straight earnings beat

- ZM has beat earnings for eight straight quarters.
- Analysts expect $0.97 a share in earnings results on June 1.
- Zoom shares have been in a bear market for nearly seven months.
As Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) approaches its Q1 earnings after the close on June 1, shareholders are certainly hoping a ninth straight earnings beat will usher the premier pandemic stock out of its near seven-month bear market trajectory.
Zoom earnings news
Since trading up to $588.44 on October 19, ZM has been stuck in a descending parallel channel for nearly seven months. A series of lower highs and lows has brought the star stock of the pandemic era down to $331.53, its close on Friday. At the time of writing trading up 1.1% in the June 1 premarket, shareholders and traders alike are expecting a ninth straight earnings beat to end the bloodletting and launch ZM on a new bull run.
Analyst consensus expects earnings of $0.97, an easy figure to overpower since Zoom does not have a seasonal revenue model and booked $1.22 in the previous quarter. Despite the 44% drop from the all-time high, ZM is still trading at 145 times the trailing twelve months of earnings. This demonstrates that Zoom stock is both not cheap and remains held on a pedestal by a market expecting major earnings and revenue growth.
UBS, Mizuho and RBC Capital Markets put out research notes on Zoom in May. UBS initiated coverage as neutral, Mizuho maintained a buy rating, and RBC maintained an outperform rating. The average analyst share price target for ZM is $426. There has been some uncertainty over whether office workers returning to their offices as the coronavirus pandemic slowly winds down will reduce the heady growth experienced by the video conferencing company.
Zoom technicals: $338 or bust
Zoom stock appears to be trading into a potential bullish cup and handle pattern after bouncing off the May 11 low that found support above $273, a support zone from August 2020. If this is indeed the case, then ZM will touch the resistance level at $338, where it may face a small correction before powering above it. The $338 level also coincides with the top of the descending channel that began on October 19, 2020, which makes it an even more significant target for bulls. Any correction would likely have support at the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $321.25. Below that, the 20-day SMA sits at $309, which is where the 9-day SMA crossed over above the 20-day on May 24.
ZM stock 1-day chart
Above $338, the short-term uptrend target, bulls would quickly face resistance at the April 14 high at $345 and the 100-day SMA at $348. Above here there would likely be some light selling in the broad supply zone between $368 and $410. Then the only prominent target is at $440, where Zoom faced intense selling pressure in early March.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
