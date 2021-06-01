ZM Stock Forecast: Zoom Video Communications aims for ninth straight earnings beat

ZM has beat earnings for eight straight quarters.

Analysts expect $0.97 a share in earnings results on June 1.

Zoom shares have been in a bear market for nearly seven months.

As Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) approaches its Q1 earnings after the close on June 1, shareholders are certainly hoping a ninth straight earnings beat will usher the premier pandemic stock out of its near seven-month bear market trajectory.

Zoom earnings news

Since trading up to $588.44 on October 19, ZM has been stuck in a descending parallel channel for nearly seven months. A series of lower highs and lows has brought the star stock of the pandemic era down to $331.53, its close on Friday. At the time of writing trading up 1.1% in the June 1 premarket, shareholders and traders alike are expecting a ninth straight earnings beat to end the bloodletting and launch ZM on a new bull run.

Analyst consensus expects earnings of $0.97, an easy figure to overpower since Zoom does not have a seasonal revenue model and booked $1.22 in the previous quarter. Despite the 44% drop from the all-time high, ZM is still trading at 145 times the trailing twelve months of earnings. This demonstrates that Zoom stock is both not cheap and remains held on a pedestal by a market expecting major earnings and revenue growth.

UBS, Mizuho and RBC Capital Markets put out research notes on Zoom in May. UBS initiated coverage as neutral, Mizuho maintained a buy rating, and RBC maintained an outperform rating. The average analyst share price target for ZM is $426. There has been some uncertainty over whether office workers returning to their offices as the coronavirus pandemic slowly winds down will reduce the heady growth experienced by the video conferencing company.

Zoom technicals: $338 or bust

Zoom stock appears to be trading into a potential bullish cup and handle pattern after bouncing off the May 11 low that found support above $273, a support zone from August 2020. If this is indeed the case, then ZM will touch the resistance level at $338, where it may face a small correction before powering above it. The $338 level also coincides with the top of the descending channel that began on October 19, 2020, which makes it an even more significant target for bulls. Any correction would likely have support at the 9-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $321.25. Below that, the 20-day SMA sits at $309, which is where the 9-day SMA crossed over above the 20-day on May 24.

ZM stock 1-day chart

Above $338, the short-term uptrend target, bulls would quickly face resistance at the April 14 high at $345 and the 100-day SMA at $348. Above here there would likely be some light selling in the broad supply zone between $368 and $410. Then the only prominent target is at $440, where Zoom faced intense selling pressure in early March.