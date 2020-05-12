Zinc: Accelerating higher towards the 2045.00/2066.00 March highs – Commerzbank

LME Zinc accelerates higher to the March high at 2066.00 above which lies the 2201.00 December low, Commerzbank’s Karen Jones reports.

Key quotes

“LME Zinc is seen to accelerate higher towards the 2045.00/2066.00 March highs. Further up sit the February 3 and 10 lows at 2117.00/2142.00 and the December trough at 2201.00, all of which are in focus medium-term.”

“Immediate support can be found at the 1969.50 April high.”