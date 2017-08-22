ZEW: Poor economic sentiment reflects high degree of nervousness over the German growth outlook

ZEW: Poor economic sentiment reflects high degree of nervousness over the German growth outlookBy Dhwani Mehta
Following the release of the German ZEW Surveys, headlines crossed the wires from the ZEW, explaining that the significant decrease of economic sentiment indicator reflects high degree of nervousness over the future path of growth in Germany.
Key Points:
Weaker than expected exports and widening emissions scandal have helped contribute to this lack of confidence
Outlook for Germany still remains relatively stable at fairly high levels
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.