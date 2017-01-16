Yuan will fall to 7.26 per USD by Sept-end – Danske Bank

Allan von Mehren, a strategist at Danske Bank A/S and the Yuan’s most accurate forecaster as ranked by Bloomberg, said in its latest report that he expects the Yuan to fall sharp to 7.26 per dollar by the end of September.

Key Quotes via Bloomberg:

“I am more bearish on the economy to slow down than the market, and I think the currency is in a structural downward trend because of the structural headwinds”

“Fundamental pressures on the yuan are very much still in place”

“They can deal with high offshore rates for some time”

“The offshore rate as a weapon has proven quite effective”