YouGov poll: UK's Conservatives want May out by next election - BBG

A YouGov Plc poll of Conservative members in Friday’s Times suggested that the UK’s Conservatives Party want the UK PM May to quit before the next election, while they see Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as a favorite candidate to succeed her.

Key Findings via Bloomberg:

“13 percent said she should quit now or in the next year, 38 percent said she should go after Britain has left the European Union -- scheduled for March 2019 -- and 13 percent said she should go “just before” the next election, due 2022.

Only 29 percent wanted her to fight the next election.

The poll found that the favorite choice to succeed May was Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, named by 23 percent, followed by Scottish party leader Ruth Davidson, who was chosen by 19 percent. Lawmaker Jacob Rees-Mogg was on 17 percent and Brexit Secretary David Davis on 11 percent. The newspaper didn’t give further details of the poll or its methodology.”