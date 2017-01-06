YouGov poll: PM May's lead shrink to 3% a week before UK election - RTRS

Just a week before the crucial UK general election on June 8, the latest YouGov opinion poll, as reported by Reuters, showed Conservative party's lead has fallen to a fresh low of 3%. Opposition Labour polled 39% against the Conservatives' 42%.

Political uncertainty negated slightly better-than-expected UK manufacturing PMI and continued exerting some selling pressure around the British Pound. The GBP/USD pair was last seen trading around mid-1.2800s, down over 70-pips from yesterday’s three-day highs.