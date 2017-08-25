YouGov/Cebr: UK consumer morale improves in Aug, but remains subdued overall

YouGov/Cebr: UK consumer morale improves in Aug, but remains subdued overallBy Dhwani Mehta
The monthly consumer confidence index from pollster YouGov and consultancy Cebr showed that the British consumer confidence edge up slightly in August, but overall outlook remains soggy as household finances worsened for the fifth straight month.
The index rose to 107.6 in August from 107.2 in July, in the wake of an increase in its measures of job security and house prices.
YouGov analyst Stephen Harmston said, as cited by Reuters, “Although this month’s consumer confidence figures bring good news, they have to be placed in context – they have not yet returned to where they were ahead of the election.”
