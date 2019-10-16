Analysts at Danske Bank point out markets not sending yields up much despite the positive news about the trade war and Brexit looks like the right thing to do because the underlying Eurozone macro economy has remained quite weak and the monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank should not be underestimated and also the “market has lost faith in higher inflation.”
Key Quotes:
“We expect German yields broadly to fall back to August levels and we maintain our call that the benchmark German bond yield is likely to fall to minus 0.60% within the next three months. The combination of a weakening economic cycle, ECB QE, the failure by Europe to apply fiscal policies and low inflation expectations among investors points in that direction.”
“The US Federal Reserve has already cut rates and while Governor Jerome Powell was very cautious about promising a string of rate cuts, we now believe we will see a series of US rate cuts and that the Fed funds rate will fall to 1% by March 2020.”
“Given our Fed call, we expect 10Y US Treasury yields to decline to 1.1% on a six-month horizon. This would help put downward pressure on long-term European yields. European yields in particular have been under heavy pressure due to the weak economic cycle and while we expect it to improve slightly over the next 12 months, yields are not likely to increase significantly and we definitely do not expect a change to an upward sloping trend in yields.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at fresh 4-week highs on dismal US data, risk-on
Positive news related to Brexit and the US-China trade war coupled with poor US Retail Sales, weighing on the dollar. EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1060 for the first time in over a month.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2860 on Macron words
The market is firmly believing that a Brexit deal is at the tip of the fingers, pushing Pound to fresh five-month highs above 1.2860. French President Macron said that a Brexit agreement is being finalized, the latest bullish catalyst for the pair.
USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses
The USD/JPY erased all the losses that followed the US Retail Sales report, and it trades at 108.75/80, flat for the day and off lows. The pair is following US equity prices and remains supported by the improvement in risk sentiment over the last days and the rebound in yields.
Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's
The price of Gold rose 0.60% to $1489 and change having topped out at $1491.80, rising from a low of $1477.20 on the day as investors continued to monitor global political news surrounding trade and Brexit, and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, supporting precious metals.
Bitcoin bulls surrender $8,000, more pain ahead
The cryptocurrency market is in the tailspin. Bitcoin's collapse below critical $8,000 triggered a host os sell-orders and affected the momentum of all major altcoins as well.