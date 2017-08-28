Yen taking up the bid on the N.Korea missile news

Yen taking up the bid on the N.Korea missile newsBy Ross J Burland
Local Japenese media warned residents of Northeast Japan to seek shelter immediately after N.Korea was reported to have fired a missile. However, it has most recently been reported that the missile passed over Japan.
BNO news had the story:
"The incident began on early Tuesday morning when Japan's J-Alert warning system warned that a North Korean missile launch had been detected. The warning was issued for residents in northeast Japan.
The warning urged people in the area to seek shelter immediately. Other details, about the type of missile or whether it is in fact a missile attack aimed at Japan, were not immediately available."
Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.01, down -0.22% on the day, having posted a daily high at 109.29 and low at 108.93.
