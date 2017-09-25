Yen: political developments in focus - Scotiabank

Yen: political developments in focus - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that domestic political developments are in focus as market participants consider the snap election rumoured to be set for October 22.
Key Quotes:
"Japan’s lower house is to be dissolved September 28."
The recent JPY-negative widening in interest rate differentials appears exhausted and short-term risk reversals hint to a slight increase in the premium for protection against JPY strength."
