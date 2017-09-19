Yellen’s future still hangs in the balance - ING

Yellen’s future still hangs in the balance - INGBy Sandeep Kanihama
Chair Yellen’s future is likely to come up in the press briefing of upcoming Fed meet, especially after Vice-Chair Fischer's earlier-than-scheduled resignation announcement, suggests Viraj Patel, Foreign Exchange Strategist at ING.
Key Quotes
“We think uncertainty over the Fed's future leadership, as well as the broader policy framework, maybe keeping front-end US rates flat - with investors sceptical about making wholesale changes to Fed policy assumptions, until there is greater clarity.”
“The most market-friendly outcome at this stage is if Chair Yellen stays on beyond her term scheduled to expire in February 2018 - even if it is a temporary arrangement.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.