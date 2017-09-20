Yellen Speech: Shortfall of inflation this year is more of a mystery

Janet Yellen, Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

Balance sheet will decline gradually and predictably

Inflation running below 2 percent for a long time is a concern

Shortfall of inflation this year is more of a mystery

We anticipate that core and headline inflation will move up to our target of 2% next year

FOMC does not fully understand causes of weak inflation

CME Group FedWatch's December hike probability jumped above 70%

Following the release of the FOMC statement and the updated economic projections report, the probability of a 25 basis points rate hike in December jumped to 70.6% from 56% a day ago.

EUR/USD tumbles below 1.1950 after FOMC decision as USD soars

EUR/USD dropped below 1.1980 after the release of the FOMC statement. The greenback gain momentum across the board as US bond yields hit fresh daily highs.

