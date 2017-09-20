Yellen Speech: Fed is taking into account movements in asset prices in deciding rate hikes

Janet Yellen, Chairwoman of the Federal Reserve, is responding to questions from the press, with key headlines, via Reuters, found below:

If it proves that inflation shortfall persists, it will be necessary to change monetary policy to address it

Tightness in labor market will lag in pushing up wages, prices

It is not easy to get a clear read on the implications of asset prices for the overall economic outlook

Fed is taking into account movements in asset prices in deciding rate hikes

FOMC comment

The September FOMC saw the Fed keeping rates unchanged with an accompanying monetary policy statement which itself was virtually unchanged from the prior meeting

EURUSD falls sharply as hawkish Fed inflates the greenback

The Federal Reserve did not disappoint those who were waiting for hawkish stance and firmer signals about central bank’s next steps in coming few months.

