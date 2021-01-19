Yellen on taxes: Wants to reverse offshore incentives in the 2017 Trump tax cuts, S&P 500 ticks down

Janet Yellen, nominee for Treasury Secretary has said that she wants to reverse some of the incentives to offshoring made available in the tax bill passed by President Donald Trump in 2017. She has expressed interest in bringing taxes back homes and also making US companies competitive on the global stage.
The S&P 500 is trading above 3,780, but off the highs as Yellen hints at tax changes.
Yellen has also stated that President-elect Joe Biden is interested in incentivizing electric cars, including infrastructure. The former Federal Reserve Chair has added that climate change is a critical problem.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.2150 as Yellen testifies
EUR/USD has been extending its gains amid an upbeat market mood as Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testifies. She is calling on Congress to act big.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 as markets watch Yellen, UK vaccines
GBP/USD is edging above 1.36 as markets eagerly Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen's testimony. The UK parliament is set to process the Brexit deal as Britain ramps up its vaccination campaign.
Gold recovers further from multi-week lows, climbs to $1845 region
Gold gained positive traction for the second consecutive session on Tuesday. A modest USD pullback was seen as a key factor that benefitted the metal. The risk-on mood, rallying US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.
Ethereum explodes targeting record highs at $2,000, crypto bull cycle on track
Ethereum seems to have stolen Bitcoin’s spotlight, leading the cryptocurrency price action. The pioneer altcoin is up 13% in 24 hours after hitting above the former January peak at $1,350. For now, all eyes are glued on Ethereum’s ability to hit new all-time highs.
US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00
DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.