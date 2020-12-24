NYSE:XPEV fell by 2.77% on Wednesday despite the broader markets rallying for the day.

Chinese automakers had another rough day as the fallout from Apple’s announcement continued.

Xpeng plans to have its second award-winning vehicle the P7 in Europe by the end of 2021.

NYSE:XPEV continues its downward descent on Wednesday as further fallout from Apple’s big announcement continued to put a dent in Chinese electric vehicle automakers. Xpeng fell another 2.77% during the trading session and closed the day with a stock price of $43.80, furthering the steady decline XPEV has had over the last month. XPEV rivals NIO (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) also continued to decline on Wednesday as a near-perfect storm of events has dampened investors enthusiasm for the sector after a tremendous bull run earlier in the year.

The negative reaction continued for the Chinese electric vehicle industry after tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) announced its intention to resurrect its own EV plans, codenamed Project Titan. While some industry analysts are bearish on whether or not Apple actually has the capacity to compete with companies like Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), if any firm has the pockets deep enough to do so, it is Apple. For now, it is unclear if China would be a market Apple would target, but there could be a trickle-down effect that impacts an eventual stateside entry by XPeng.

XPeng Stock Price

Chinese electric vehicle stocks have had a great run this year so it should not be surprising at all to see some investors taking their profits now that things are becoming a little less certain over the long-run. Investors have long memory and the recent fraudulent accusations against Kandi (NASDAQ:KNDI) have also raised caution about overseas companies, especially those that operate in China.