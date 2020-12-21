Xpeng Inc (XPEV Stock) Price Forecast: Trades flat after the P7 wins Chinese car of the year

- NYSE:XPEV did not gain or lose on Friday as the stock ended the day flat.
- The P7 wins the Car of the Year award in the XuanYuan awards.
- XPEV begins its entry into Europe as the first vehicles are delivered.
NYSE:XPEV has been one of the catalysts of the red-hot Chinese electric vehicle sector this year and recent awards have justified the performance of the stock. On Friday, the stock opened at $46.06 and closed at $46.07, as XPEV closed the week on a relatively neutral note. Shares of its main rivals Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Li Motors (NASDAQ:LI) were both up to close the week, and XPEV was up during the trading session but closed out the day on a down note. XPeng is still up nearly 120% so far this year although the stock is currently trading at a 35% discount from its 52-week high price of $74.49.
XPEV was recently awarded the Chinese Car of the Year at the XuanYuan awards which is China’s highest automotive honour. The Xpeng P7 sedan was the winner of the award which rewards the highest quality and innovation among automakers and is voted on by multiple countries around the world. The P7 exhibited cutting-edge technology and elevated the experience of driving an electric vehicle according to the judges and was the best overall contribution to the development of China’s auto industry.
Xpeng stock forecast
The stock itself saw a nice bump after the news was reported on Monday, but shares were up and down through the rest of the week. While the companies have more or less recovered over the past couple weeks, there is still some residual mistrust with Chinese companies in America as numerous bills have been suggested to increase the auditing control over publicly traded firms from China. Luckin Coffee and Kandi (NASDAQ:KNDI), another electric vehicle maker, are just two of the names that come to mind when investors think of dishonest financial reporting by Chinese companies.
