Xinjiang region spokesman: US, UK, EU and Canada seek to destabilize China

The US, Britain, the European Union (EU) and Canada are making an orchestrated effort to destabilize China, Xu Guixiang, a spokesman for the regional government of Xinjiang said during a press briefing on Monday.

“The United States, Britain, the European Union and Canada have engaged in political manipulation to destabilize China,” Xu said.

He rejected accusations of genocide being committed in the western Chinese region and the sanctions announced by the western governments over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, per Reuters.

When asked about the H&M boycott in China over Xinjiang cotton, he said that he “does not think a company should politicize its economic behavior,” adding that “H&M should look into this issue seriously.”

Xu welcomed companies to take trips to the cotton fields of Xinjiang.

Market reaction

With the risk-off mood persisting in Asia so far this Monday, the West vs. China conflict could only add to the downbeat tone.

The S&P 500 futures drop 0.45% to 3,950 while AUD/USD attempts a bounce below 0.7650.