XAU/USD tumbles to $1500 on USD strength

- Gold loses more than $25, on the worst day since September 5.
- XAU/USD now below the 20-day moving average, testing $1500.
Gold prices are sharply lower on Wednesday, on the back of a rally of the US Dollar across the board. Price traded near multi-week highs earlier today above $1,535/oz and currently stands at $1,506 under pressure.
The Greenback is higher despite political jitters in Washington. Today US President Trump released the transcript from his conversation with Ukrainian President. Later he mentioned that a deal with China could come sooner than “what you think”. US data may have also contributed to the strength seen in the US Dollar as New Home Sales jumped in August. Another key factor behind are higher US yields.
Other safe-haven assets like the Swiss Franc and the Japanese Yen are falling versus the US dollar, but not as much as Gold.
XAU/USD testing $1500
The yellow metal bottomed exactly at $1,500 before bouncing modestly to the upside. It is down almost 2% but so far holding on top of the mentioned area. The chart points to the downside as price dropped back under the 20-day moving average, also breaking a short-term uptrend line.
A consolidation below $1,500 could lead to more losses. The next support might be located at $1,492 followed by the September low at $1,482. Now, $1,510 is the immediate resistance followed by $1,515 (Sep 24 low) and $1,524.
XAU/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1504.7
|Today Daily Change
|-27.00
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.76
|Today daily open
|1531.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1513.78
|Daily SMA50
|1488.72
|Daily SMA100
|1417.02
|Daily SMA200
|1355.85
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1535.42
|Previous Daily Low
|1515.8
|Previous Weekly High
|1517.15
|Previous Weekly Low
|1484.56
|Previous Monthly High
|1554.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|1400.9
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1527.93
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1523.3
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1519.86
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1508.02
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1500.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1539.48
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1547.27
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1559.11
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0926 on US political headlines
News that Democrats launched a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump fueled risk aversion but were later offset by news that the US Justice Department concluded that Trump didn’t violate the campaign finance laws. EUR/USD measly 30 pips away from multi-year lows.
GBP/USD tumbles toward 1.2350 amid Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD has fallen toward 1.2350. Parliament has reconvened and considers the next steps. Elections, a motion of no confidence and a Brexit extension are all on the cards.
USD/JPY climbs higher toward 108 on upbeat market mood
The USD/JPY pair capitalized on the broad-based USD strength and the upbeat market sentiment on Wednesday to reach a fresh daily high of 107.88.
XAU/USD tumbles to $1500 on USD strength
Gold prices are sharply lower on Wednesday, on the back of a rally of the US Dollar across the board. Price traded near multi-week highs earlier today above $1,535/oz and currently stands at $1,506 under pressure.
Markets shrug off impeachment attempt
Aside from the Dow, which has bounced thanks to a solid opening from Boeing, the overall atmosphere so far this afternoon is erring on the side of bearishness, at least in the short-term.