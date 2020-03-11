XAU/USD is ending the New York session on its low tick

Gold Asia Price Forecast: XAU/USD easing further away from 2020 highs, trades sub-$1640/oz

Gold is trading in a bull trend above the main SMAs while easing from multi-year highs. XAU/USD is retracing down as investors are expecting some fiscal stimulus in the US to counter the economic damage of the COVID-19.

Read more...

Gold retraces most of Tuesday's decline amid coronavirus fears and crashing oil prices

The gold futures contract lost 0.92% on Tuesday, as it extended its downward correction from Monday’s new medium-term high of $1,704.30. Two weeks ago the gold price collapsed to the low of $1,564despite an ongoing coronavirus scare. However, the market retraced all of the decline last week, as virus fears reappeared. Gold broke higher on Monday, but then the market got back lower again.

Read more...