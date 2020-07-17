XAU/USD hits fresh daily highs, stays range-bound

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • A decline of the US dollar triggers more gains in XAU/USD.
  • Gold remains in range, on a consolidation mode around $1810.

Gold is rising on Friday, erasing yesterday’s losses. It climbed to $1810 and as of writing, it trades at $1807, about to post the highest weekly close since 2011.

A weaker US dollar on Friday boosted the yellow metal. The DXY dropped back toward 96.00, unable to hold onto recent gains. The greenback weakened further during the American session following a decline in US consumer confidence and despite a modest bounce in US yields. Equity prices in Wall Street are mixed on a session with limited price action volatility.

Gold in range around $1800

On a wider perspective, gold continues to move sideways, in a range near multi-year highs. It is about to end the week with modest gains, posting the highest weekly close since 2011. During the current week, it did not reach new highs but at the same time, corrections were limited.

XAU/USD is facing resistance at $1815, the upper limit of the current range. A confirmation above would clear the way to more gains and to fresh multi-year highs. On the flip side, $1800 is an intermediate support that protects the bottom of the range around the $1795 zone. A consolidation below $1795 would set the tone for a bearish correction.

Technical levels

 

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1809.19
Today Daily Change 11.91
Today Daily Change % 0.66
Today daily open 1797.28
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1782.52
Daily SMA50 1746.11
Daily SMA100 1694.6
Daily SMA200 1607
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1813.44
Previous Daily Low 1795.04
Previous Weekly High 1818.17
Previous Weekly Low 1770.16
Previous Monthly High 1785.91
Previous Monthly Low 1670.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1802.07
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1806.41
Daily Pivot Point S1 1790.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 1783.52
Daily Pivot Point S3 1772
Daily Pivot Point R1 1808.8
Daily Pivot Point R2 1820.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 1827.2

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

