X Stock Price Today: United States Steel Corporation levels off after red-hot start to the year

- NYSE:X sheds 4.08% on Thursday despite a global market rally.
- The steel industry has renewed optimism ahead of President-elect Biden’s incoming administration.
- The Georgia run-off confirms a Democrat-controlled senate and a blue wave for the American economy.
NYSE:X has been a rejuvenated stock ever since President-elect Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 United States Federal election as part of his campaign was built upon the resurrection of U.S. steel. Biden himself hails from just outside of the Steel City in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a key swing state that helped the Democrats claim back the White House from President Trump. United States Steel Corporation has been on a tear to start the year, gaining over 17% so far in 2021 even after Thursday’s pullback of 4.08% to close the trading session at $20.45. It is a nice recovery for a stock that was available in the low single-digit prices just over a year ago during the flash bear market in March 2020.
The recent Georgia runoff election confirmed that the Senate would be controlled by the Democrats which will make things a lot easier for President-elect Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Now, the Biden administration needs to follow through on their promises to the U.S. steel industry and shifting America’s focus back to using domestically manufactured steel products.
X stock forecast
Next up for the United States Steel Corporation and its investors is to wait for an infrastructure spending bill to be passed to ensure that the domestic steel industry will get the funding it needs. After steadily rising for the better part of the past three months, it is only natural to expect a little bit of a correction as we saw on Thursday until the next piece of news arrives.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
