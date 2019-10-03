WTO to hold a special dispute settlement at the US’ request on October 14th

Reuters came out with the latest headline last hour, citing that the World Trade Organization (WTO) will hold a special dispute settlement at the US’ request on October 14th to adopt the arbitration decision in the Airbus subsidies case.

The EUR/USD pair took-out the key upside barrier at 1.0968 amid falling US Treasury yields poor Euro area Services PMI reports and holiday-thinned markets, with the focus now shifting towards the US PMIs.