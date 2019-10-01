WTO lowers trade forecast as tensions unsettle global economy

In its latest report, the World Trade Organization (WTO) made downward revisions to the global trade forecast for 2019.
Key Highlights:
World merchandise trade volumes are now expected to rise by only 1.2% in 2019, substantially slower than the 2.6% growth forecast in April.
The projected increase in 2020 is now 2.7%, down from 3.0% previously.
Economists caution that downside risks remain high and that the 2020 projection depends on a return to more normal trade relations.
Trade conflicts pose biggest downside risk to the forecast.
Trade-related indicators signal worrying trajectory.
Disorderly Brexit could have a significant regional impact, mostly confined to Europe.
The report had little to no impact on the risk sentiment, as the US Treasury yields extend the rally while US equity futures trade firmer, driving USD/JPY to fresh eight-day tops just shy of the 108.50 level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.09 amid weak inflation data
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.09 after hitting a new two-year low, following up on the worst quarterly loss since early 2018. Euro-zone inflation figures disappointed with 0.9%. US ISM Manufacturing PMI is eyed.
GBP/USD remains below 1.23 as markets await a new Brexit plan
GBP/USD kicks off the fourth quarter depressed below 1.23. Markets await details of PM Johnson's new Brexit plan that may be shot down by the EU. Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY jumps to near 2-week tops, closer to mid-108.00s
A follow-through pickup in the US bond yields pushed the USD to two year tops. Risk-on mood weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and remained supportive. Investors now look forward to the US ISM manufacturing PMI for a fresh impetus.
Gold plummets to near 2-month lows, around $1460
US-China trade optimism continues to weigh on the commodity’s safe-haven status. Rising US bond yields fueled the ongoing USD bullish run and add to the selling bias. The overnight breakthrough neckline support further aggravates the bearish slide.
Forex Today: EUR/USD fails to recover, Boris Johnson has new Brexit ideas, and a busy start to Q4
EUR/USD continues struggling below 1.09 after falling below the round number -- and to the lowest since 2017 -- following weak German inflation numbers. The preliminary all-European inflation figures are due out today.