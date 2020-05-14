WTO Head Azevedo to resign before his term ends in 2021 – Bloomberg

Citing four people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that The World Trade Organization’s top trade official, Roberto Azevedo, has told member governments he plans to step down before his term ends in 2021.

No further details are out on the same while A WTO spokesman declined to comment.

Market reaction

The market sentiment remains mixed amid trade tensions and growing concerns over the second-wave of coronavirus heading into the crucial Australian employment and US Jobless Claims data.

USD/JPY is back under 107.00 amid negative Japanese stocks while AUD/USD challenges highs near 0.6460 amid broad US dollar retreat.