WTO confirms appeal lodged against Beijing’s tariffs on Australian barley – SCMP

The World Trade Organization (WTO) confirmed the complaint filed against China’s tariffs on Australia’s barley exports, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday.

“China did not determine the export price on a reasonable basis when it improperly discarded the information provided by exporters and producers on the export price of barley, and determined the export price by reference to third-party information,” the complaint said.

“China imposed an 80.5 per cent tariff on Australia’s barley exports in May following the conclusion of an 18-month investigation.”

“Last week, outgoing trade minister Simon Birmingham said Australia’s decision to appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was the ‘logical and appropriate next step’.”

