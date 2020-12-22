WTO confirms appeal lodged against Beijing’s tariffs on Australian barley – SCMP

The World Trade Organization (WTO) confirmed the complaint filed against China’s tariffs on Australia’s barley exports, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Monday.
“China did not determine the export price on a reasonable basis when it improperly discarded the information provided by exporters and producers on the export price of barley, and determined the export price by reference to third-party information,” the complaint said.
Additional takeaways
“China imposed an 80.5 per cent tariff on Australia’s barley exports in May following the conclusion of an 18-month investigation.”
“Last week, outgoing trade minister Simon Birmingham said Australia’s decision to appeal to the World Trade Organization (WTO) was the ‘logical and appropriate next step’.”
Market reaction
Risk-aversion remains at full steam amid mounting tensions over the new covid strain found in the UK. The greenback is back on the bids, in response to a flight to safety, weighing on the higher-yielding assets such as the Aussie.
The AUD/USD pair drops 0.47% on the day to trade at daily lows of 0.7546.
