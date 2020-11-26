- WTI halts a six-day rally to seven-month highs at $46.25.
- Oil rally falters on concerns about oversupply.
- The market awaits a key OPEC meeting next week.
Front-month WTI futures have halted a six-day rally that boosted the price of the barrel to levels above $46 for the first time since March. Crude prices have corrected lower on Thursday, retreating to session lows at $44.75.
Oil rally loses steam on concerns about supply
Oil prices are pulling back after having rallied nearly 30% in November, boosted by hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine might be available early next year. The promising advances in the trials of diverse pharmaceutical firms have eased concerns about the grim outlook of global demand.
The market, however, seems to have digested vaccine news to realize that the problem of an oversupply is far from solved. With COVID-19 cases surging in Europe and the United States, the authorities of the major economies are likely to maintain the current lockdowns for some time.
The US has recorded 2.3 million in the last two weeks while German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, confirmed recently that the social restrictions will remain active in an attempt to curb the contagions and avoid a collapse of the health system.
Beyond that, the 800,000-barrel increase on Libya’s output, which has exceeded the 1.2 million barrel per day, has increased concerns of oversupply, adding bearish pressure on oil.
The investors are awaiting the OPEC meeting due next week, where the world’s major oil producers are expected to discuss the need to extend the current output cuts beyond January 2021. The outcome of that meeting is likely to determine the near-term direction for oil prices.
Technical levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|44.89
|Today Daily Change
|-0.93
|Today Daily Change %
|-2.03
|Today daily open
|45.82
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|40.58
|Daily SMA50
|40.26
|Daily SMA100
|40.74
|Daily SMA200
|36.9
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|46.31
|Previous Daily Low
|44.71
|Previous Weekly High
|42.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|40.36
|Previous Monthly High
|41.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|35.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|45.7
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|45.32
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|44.92
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|44.01
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|43.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|46.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|47.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|48.12
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retains gains, lacks follow-through
The AUD/USD pair has spent the day consolidating gains above 0.7360 but was unable to find a catalyst to extend its advance.
EUR/USD could still retest the year high at 1.2011
EUR/USD has reached a higher high for the month, at 1.1940. German data put a cap to the advance, but the dollar’s weakness keeps the risk skewed to the upside.
Gold: Consolidation at critical weekly lows, bears looking for a discount
The price of gold has been on the back foot this week, breaking below the psychological $1,850s area, plummeting to a fresh weekly low of $1,800.40.
Neo Price Prediction: NEO could bottom out at $15 if sell orders continue piling up
Neo is currently trading at $16.21 after a significant 27% decline from the high at $21.82. The entire cryptocurrency market plummeted in the past 24 hours, and altcoins suffered the most.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!