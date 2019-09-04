- WTI has been testing the bear's commitments at trendline resistance.
- WTI is slightly lower than overnights highs following the API inventory data.
Oil prices followed in the footsteps of global equities with spot West Texas Intermediate rallying over 4.5% overnight, ending in Wall Street's close around $56.28 having spiked from the lows of $53.86 to score a recovery high of $56.55. October West Texas Intermediate oil added $2.32, or 4.3%, to settle at $56.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, scoring their largest one-day gain in around two months.
WTI is currently trading at $55.97, +0.02% at the time of writing, slightly lower following the API inventory data that showed a surprise build vs the draw that was expected. Crude was a +400k build vs the -2mm expected.
Mixed fundamentals
Meanwhile, analysts at ANZ Bank noted that the US announced plans to intensify sanctions against Iran. "It placed new sanctions on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps shipping network after it accused the group of helping move millions of dollars of oil to the militant group, Hezbollah. The US also warned of sanction risks related to oil shipments to Syria."
However, stalling trade talks continue to place a cloud on energy markets, particularly as angst grows on the prospect for demand to recover amid slumping growth signals globally which likely leaves the black gold range-bound for the foreseeable future.
WTI levels
The 60 handle is back into the picture having closed above the 200-daily moving average and testing the bear's commitments at trendline resistance and above the 50% retracement of the July swing lows and highs. The move has left the 61.8% Fibo at 51.70 back in the rearview mirror.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|55.92
|Today Daily Change
|2.09
|Today Daily Change %
|3.88
|Today daily open
|53.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.87
|Daily SMA50
|56.35
|Daily SMA100
|57.83
|Daily SMA200
|56.29
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|54.9
|Previous Daily Low
|52.77
|Previous Weekly High
|56.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|52.94
|Previous Monthly High
|58.02
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|53.58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|54.09
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.77
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|50.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|54.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|55.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|57.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
