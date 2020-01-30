WTI weaker, puts the $52.00 mark to the test

- WTI prices drops further near the $52.00 mark.
- Coronavirus fears keep weighing on sentiment.
- The EIA reported a nearly 3.6M barrel build on Wednesday.
Prices of the American reference for the sweet light crude oil have accelerated the downside on Thursday and are now challenging the $52.00 mark per barrel.
WTI keeps focused on China, oversupply
Crude oil prices remain well into the negative territory this week as fears of an impact on the global economy from the Wuhan coronavirus continue to take a toll on traders’ sentiment. At the same time this is motivating investors to shrug off recent optimism following news citing the probability that the OPEC+ could extend the output cut agreement.
In this regard, markets’ attention is now on the upcoming statement from the World Health Organization (WHO) due later on Thursday. The WHO could declare the ongoing spread of the coronavirus a “global emergency”, which carries the potential to deepen the sell-off in crude oil.
Adding to the downbeat mood, the EIA reported on Wednesday an unexpected build in US crude oil supplies of nearly 3.6M barrels during last week.
Later in the week, Baker Hughes’ US oil rig count will close the docket on Friday.
What to look for around WTI
The outbreak of the Wuhan virus and its potential impact on Chinese/global growth have been heavily weighing on traders’ sentiment during the past couple of weeks, adding to the already rising concerns on the excess of crude oil supply in the markets. Supporting the later, and undermining any serious rebound, the IEA expects prices to remain capped during the first half of the year following a forecasted surplus of nearly a million bpd. On the supportive side for prices emerge the persistent supply disruptions in Libya, social unrest in Iraq and a fragile US-Iran scenario, all in combination with the OPEC+ rumours, declining US oil inventories and fresh effervescence surrounding Saudi Arabia.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is retreating 0.85% at $52.63 and a breach of $51.92 (2020 low Jan.30) would aim for $51.06 (monthly low Oct.3 2019) and finally $50.47 (monthly low Aug.7 2019). On the flip side, the next up barrier is located at $54.35 (weekly high Jan.29) seconded by $57.24 (200-day SMA) and then $58.46 (55-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD is on the rise on hawkish BOE hold
GBP/USD has risen to around 1.31 after the BOE left rates unchanged and provided an upbeat assessment of the economy. Only two members voted for a rate cut.
EUR/USD retreats back to range after unimpressive figures on both sides of the Atlantic
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 but off the highs, as German HICP inflation missed with 1.6% and US GDP met expectations with 2.1%, albeit on top of weak inflation. Coronavirus headlines are eyed.
Cryptocurrencies: Ether is bridging between two monetary systems
Stablecoins account for the majority of transactions in the Ethereum network. With BTC and XRP in bullish terrain, Ether is acting as lag for the Top 3. Cryptos’ technical prospects are worsening with every passing day, consuming capital without moving upwards.
Bulls eyeing a sustained move beyond 61.8% Fibo. level
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and for now, seems to have stalled near a resistance marked by the 61.8% Fibonacci level of the recent pullback from multi-year highs – around the $1612 region.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.