WTI: Weaker below $51 after IEA cuts 2020 oil demand growth forecast on coronavirus risks

China coronavirus led oil demand concerns and risk-off weigh on WTI.

OPEC+ cuts hopes to negate rising US crude supplies?

Focus on virus updates and risk trends for fresh directives.

In its monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency cuts the 2020 oil demand growth forecast by 365,000 bpd to 825,000 bpd on coronavirus outbreak, the lowest since 2011.

Additional Points

Q1 global oil demand to fall by 435,000 bpd year on year, first quarterly contraction in more than a decade Q2 global oil demand set to grow 1.2 mln bpd assuming economic activity returns progressively to normal. Q3 global oil demand to normalise, growing by 1.5 mln bpd year on year on likely stimulus measures in China. Lower-than-expected oil consumption in the OECD trimmed 2019 oil demand growth to 885,000 bpd. January global oil production fell 815,000 bpd to 100.5 mln bpd month on month due to Libyan outages, reduced UAE output. January non-OPEC output rose by 2.1 mln bpd year on year while OPEC output contracted by similar amount. Cut forecast for 2020 growth in global refining runs to 700,000 bpd January OPEC crude production fell to 28.86 mln bpd from 29.44 mln bpd in December Q1 demand for OPEC crude set to plunge to 27.2 mln bpd. December OECD oil stocks held largely steady at 2.915 bln barrels, 26.4 mln above 5-year average.

WTI on a steady decline below $51 mark

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) witnessed a volatile session in Asia and from there embarked upon a steady decline heading into the mid-European session, reversing half the previous rally.

The sentiment around the black gold remains weighed by rising oil demand growth concerns globally, in the face of the surge in new China coronavirus cases and its overall negative impact on the global economy.

These concerns are reflective in the 2020 oil demand growth forecasts downgrade by the OPEC and IEA in its recent monthly oil market report. OPEC, on Wednesday, lowered its 2020 forecast for demand for the cartel’s crude by 200,000 bpd.

Further, a bigger-than-expected increase in the US crude stockpiles data also adds to the downside in the barrel of WTI. Wednesday’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed that the US crude inventories in the week to Feb. 7 increased by a more-than-expected 7.5 million barrels to 442.5 million barrels, marking the highest since the week of Dec. 13.

However, the bulls could be offered some temporary reprieve from the persisting expectations of OPEC+ supply cuts, as the producers look to combat the negative impact of the China virus.

