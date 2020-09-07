WTI wallows around $39, down over 1.50% on Saudi price cut, slowing China imports

- WTI benefits from the risk-on action in European equities.
- Concerns over weakening fuel demand could cap the upside.
- Corrective bounce to extend ahead of US NFP, rigs data?
WTI (futures on Nymex) extended last week’s sell-off and hit a fresh two-month lows of $38.57 in early Asia before recovering $1 to the $39.50 region.
The bulls, however, lacked follow-through, leaving the black gold to consolidate around the 39 level thereafter. At the press time, the US oil is down 1.60% to trade at $39.10.
The renewed selling in the commodity was mainly driven by the news that Saudi Arabia made the deepest monthly crude oil price cuts for its Asian customers.
Meanwhile, the latest China Customs data showed a slowdown in China’s oil imports, which raised demand concerns from the world’s oil importer and exacerbated the pain in the WTI barrel.
Additionally, broad-based US dollar demand following upbeat US labor market report weighed negatively on the black gold. A stronger greenback makes the USD-denominated oil expensive for foreign buyers.
However, the risk-on action in the European equities combined with the holiday-thinned light trading helped cushion the downside in oil prices.
Attention now turns towards the US weekly crude supplies report and sentiment on global markets for fresh trading impetus in the near-term.
WTI technical levels to watch
“The bears can aim for late-June lows near $37.15 during the further weakness while $38.00 may act as immediate support. Alternatively, 100-day and 200-day SMA, $39.75 and $41.83 respectively, will act as nearby strong resistances for the traders to watch in addition to $40.00 round-figures,” FXStreet’s Analysts Anil Panchal explained.
WTI additional levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|39.10
|Today Daily Change
|-0.33
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.83
|Today daily open
|39.71
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|42.53
|Daily SMA50
|41.55
|Daily SMA100
|36.15
|Daily SMA200
|41.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|42.08
|Previous Daily Low
|39.61
|Previous Weekly High
|43.7
|Previous Weekly Low
|39.61
|Previous Monthly High
|43.86
|Previous Monthly Low
|39.75
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|40.55
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|41.13
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|38.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|37.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|36.38
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|41.32
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|42.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|43.79
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3150 ahead of Brexit showdown
With Hard-Brexit fears gathering steam, GBP/USD extends the slide towards 1.3100, hitting the lowest level in two weeks. The Cable sellers hold the reins amid a light UK docket and ahead of a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1800
EUR/USD sustains the bounce above 1.1800 despite the mixed German data. The further upside, however, appears elusive amid dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations and renewed Brexit tensions.
Gold fades a bounce above $1930 as dollar recovers ground
Gold reverses a bounce above the $1930 mark, as the US dollar recovers ground seen across the board. Renewed US-China tensions and negative Treasury yields help cushion the downside in the yellow metal.
Forex Today: Hard-Brexit fears pound the Pound, Dollar bid on US-Sino woes
The US dollar held onto the recent upside, as investors remained bearish on the euro amid dovish ECB expectations while no-deal Brexit fears battered the British currency.
WTI sits at two-month lows, bearish momentum looks strong
WTI crude hits the lowest level in two months. The price drop could be extended this week, as the daily chart MACD histogram is now printing deeper bars below the zero line. That's a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.