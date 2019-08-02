WTI/USD bounces off 2-month lows, regains $55.00 and above

- WTI recovers ground after Thursday sharp sell-off.
- Prices move beyond the $55.00 mark.
- Likelihood of a US-China trade deal still a long shot.
After bottoming out in new 2-month lows in the $53.50 region on Thursday, prices of the WTI are now managing to regain some composure and retake the $55.00 mark and beyond.
WTI weaker on trade jitters
The West Texas Intermediate had its worst day in the last four years on Thursday, plummeting more than $4 after President Trump announced further 10% tariffs on US imports of Chinese products worth $300 billion.
Trump’s move re-ignited fears on global growth and clouded prospects over oil demand, triggering a sharp correction lower in crude oil and riskier assets at the same time. Today’s recovery in crude oil prices looks somewhat limited, as speculations of some sort of Chinese retaliation have been gathering traction.
The barrel of WTI has therefore given away gains seen during the first half of the week, supported by persistent drop in US crude oil supplies. In this regard the API reported a drop of more than 6M barrel on Tuesday followed by a nearly 8.5M barrel drop in supplies reported by the EIA on Wednesday.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is gaining 1.93% at $55.46 and a surpass of $56.65 (200-day SMA) would aim for $58.73 (high Jul.31) and then $59.11 (100-day SMA). On the downside, immediate contention emerges at $53.53 (monthly low Aug.1) seconded by $51.46 (61.8% Fibo of the December-April rally ) and finally $50.54 (monthly low Jun.5).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.