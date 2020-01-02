WTI: US-China trade optimism, geopolitical tension are in bull’s favor

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • WTI awaits the US open to react to the latest price-positive catalysts.
  • US President, WH Adviser conveyed trade positive statements, the US-Middle East tussle continues.
  • China’s Caixin PMI will become an immediate indicator to watch.

WTI ended 2019 with a negative daily closing of $61.25. However, a lot positive has happened afterward, which in turn signifies a sustained run-up by the oil benchmark as the US markets open for trading on Thursday.

Among them, the US President Donald Trump’s signal for the phase-one deal signing with China and discussion on phase-two, when he will visit Beijing, grabs the headlines. Also, the White House (WH) Adviser Peter Navarro confirmed the trade optimism while saying that the phase one trade deal is “in the bank” and being translated and that more “great deals” are coming this 2020.

Elsewhere, Pentagon’s “defensive strikes” on Iraq and Syria got widespread criticism from the Middle East as well as China. Iran went a step farther while threatening the US and downplaying its counterstatements.

Furthermore, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia, generally known as OPEC+, are firmly in support of the further production cuts. Additionally, the latest inventory and rig count data concerning the US stated price-positive patterns.

Hence, the black gold can register an uptick at the start of the US market’s trading activity for 2020. It’s worth mentioning that China’s December month Caixin Manufacturing PMI, expected 51.7 versus 51.8 prior, will be watched for immediate moves after the recently positive manufacturing data from Beijing.

Technical Analysis

The September month high near $63.15 acts as the key upside barrier while sellers will wait for the downside break of 21-day SMA level of $59.90 for short-term entry.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 61.25
Today Daily Change 0.00
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 61.25
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 60.01
Daily SMA50 58.03
Daily SMA100 56.71
Daily SMA200 57.86
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 61.92
Previous Daily Low 60.67
Previous Weekly High 62.02
Previous Weekly Low 60.17
Previous Monthly High 62.38
Previous Monthly Low 55.41
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 61.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 61.44
Daily Pivot Point S1 60.64
Daily Pivot Point S2 60.03
Daily Pivot Point S3 59.39
Daily Pivot Point R1 61.89
Daily Pivot Point R2 62.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 63.14

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

