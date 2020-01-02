WTI: US-China trade optimism, geopolitical tension are in bull’s favor

- WTI awaits the US open to react to the latest price-positive catalysts.
- US President, WH Adviser conveyed trade positive statements, the US-Middle East tussle continues.
- China’s Caixin PMI will become an immediate indicator to watch.
WTI ended 2019 with a negative daily closing of $61.25. However, a lot positive has happened afterward, which in turn signifies a sustained run-up by the oil benchmark as the US markets open for trading on Thursday.
Among them, the US President Donald Trump’s signal for the phase-one deal signing with China and discussion on phase-two, when he will visit Beijing, grabs the headlines. Also, the White House (WH) Adviser Peter Navarro confirmed the trade optimism while saying that the phase one trade deal is “in the bank” and being translated and that more “great deals” are coming this 2020.
Elsewhere, Pentagon’s “defensive strikes” on Iraq and Syria got widespread criticism from the Middle East as well as China. Iran went a step farther while threatening the US and downplaying its counterstatements.
Furthermore, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia, generally known as OPEC+, are firmly in support of the further production cuts. Additionally, the latest inventory and rig count data concerning the US stated price-positive patterns.
Hence, the black gold can register an uptick at the start of the US market’s trading activity for 2020. It’s worth mentioning that China’s December month Caixin Manufacturing PMI, expected 51.7 versus 51.8 prior, will be watched for immediate moves after the recently positive manufacturing data from Beijing.
Technical Analysis
The September month high near $63.15 acts as the key upside barrier while sellers will wait for the downside break of 21-day SMA level of $59.90 for short-term entry.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.25
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|61.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.01
|Daily SMA50
|58.03
|Daily SMA100
|56.71
|Daily SMA200
|57.86
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|61.92
|Previous Daily Low
|60.67
|Previous Weekly High
|62.02
|Previous Weekly Low
|60.17
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|61.15
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.44
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|60.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|60.03
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|59.39
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|61.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|62.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|63.14
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is respecting a key confluence resistance as trade dominates
While markets are away, the sure thing boils down to trade, not just a Sino/US theme, but Brexit and the general state of the EU as a huge thorn in the side of risk-FX and while the Aussie trades.
USD/JPY under pressure as 2020 kicks in
USD/JPY is consolidating in the start of the New Year yet fragility remains the bias, despite positive sentiment surrounding trade headlines
China cuts reserve ratio by 50 basis points, stocks positive
China has announced a cut to its Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points from Monday, January 6. The New Year's announcement may turn positive for risk assets after traders return to their desks.
The US-China trade deal is utterly unfeasible
The shortest day of the year is behind us (Dec 21). The last day of the year is today. In markets, a weird factor is a short memory. A year ago we thought me might get a stock market crash in 2019.
USD/JPY under pressure as 2020 kicks in
USD/JPY is consolidating in the start of the New Year yet fragility remains the bias, despite positive sentiment surrounding trade headlines