WTI: Upside remains capped below $ 55 ahead of API

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Oil bulls taking back charge amid reports of falling OPEC output.  
  • Gains may be capped on oil demand concerns, ahead of API Crude Stocks data.

WTI (futures on Nymex) stalled its ten-day losing-streak and rebounded on Tuesday, as the latest report on shrinking OPEC output revived the oil bulls.  

OPEC oil output sinks to lowest since 2011 after Saudi attacks - Reuters survey

Fresh buyers emerged near 54.20 region once again and drove the barrel of WTI back towards the 55 handle, after a Reuters survey showed that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) oil output hit an eight-year low in September, courtesy the attack on Saudi that knocked-out the Kingdom’s output capacity.

Despite the rebound, markets remain wary that a broadly firmer US dollar and ongoing oil demand growth concerns could limit the further upside, as the focus now shifts towards the US weekly crude supply report due to be published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) later today at 2030 GMT.

WTI Levels to watch  

WTI

Overview
Today last price 54.67
Today Daily Change 0.48
Today Daily Change % 0.88
Today daily open 54.41
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.97
Daily SMA50 55.99
Daily SMA100 56.66
Daily SMA200 56.9
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 56.59
Previous Daily Low 54.19
Previous Weekly High 59.37
Previous Weekly Low 54.97
Previous Monthly High 63.13
Previous Monthly Low 52.77
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 55.11
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 55.67
Daily Pivot Point S1 53.54
Daily Pivot Point S2 52.66
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.14
Daily Pivot Point R1 55.94
Daily Pivot Point R2 57.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 58.34

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

