WTI uninspired by US stimulus led risk-on, trims gains to test $24

- US stimulus lifts global markets but not oil prices.
- Broad USD slide keeps the downside cushioned in the US oil.
- Eyes on virus updates and EIA crude stocks data for fresh directives.
Easing global growth concerns following the US agreement on the coronavirus stimulus deal did lift the risk sentient, however, failed to boost the recovery momentum in WTI (oil futures on NYMEX), as the rates head back towards the $24 mark.
Despite the rally in the global markets, cheering the US economic package to fight the corona crisis, oil markets still remain wary over its effectiveness in actually stimulating economic growth and in turn the demand for oil, as most governments have announced lockdown to curb the virus spread. Therefore, the upside attempts continue to get sold-off.
Moreover, the ongoing Saudi Arabia-Russia oil price war after the OPEC+ output deal fallout also remains a drag on the black gold. However, the bulls continue to find support from the broad-based US dollar weakness, as markets had already priced-in a US stimulus deal worth $2 trillion.
Further, a decrease in the US crude oil stockpiles over the last week, as suggested by the latest American Petroleum Institute (API) data, also helps keep the upbeat tone alive around the barrel of WTI. The API data showed the US crude inventories fell by 1.2 million barrels in the week to March 20 to 451.4 million barrels, compared with analysts’ expectations for a build of 2.8 million barrels.
Markets continue to gauge the virus impact on the global economy for fresh direction on oil prices while the Energy Information Administration (EIA) weekly crude inventories report could also offer some near-term trading opportunities in the commodity.
WTI technical levels to consider
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.20
|Today Daily Change
|0.15
|Today Daily Change %
|0.60
|Today daily open
|24.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|35.61
|Daily SMA50
|46.2
|Daily SMA100
|52.56
|Daily SMA200
|54.26
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|25.68
|Previous Daily Low
|23.66
|Previous Weekly High
|31.9
|Previous Weekly Low
|20.57
|Previous Monthly High
|54.69
|Previous Monthly Low
|43.95
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|24.91
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|24.43
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.73
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|21.79
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|25.84
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|26.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|27.86
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges above 1.19 amid upbeat market mood
GBP/USD has extended its recovery and trades above 1.19. Optimism prevails after the US Senate seals a stimulus deal. UK CPI came out at 1.7% as expected, and Thursday's BOE decision is awaited.
EUR/USD trading above 1.08 after Senate seals stimulus deal
EUR/USD is holding onto gains above 1.08 after the US Senate approved a multi-trillion stimulus bill to mitigate coronavirus fallout. German IFO figures and Covid-19 updates are eyed.
Crypto market decides the road ahead
The crypto market is still deciding who will lead the next uptrend. Bitcoin is using its position as the undisputed king of the crypto board to increase its dominance level to 67.64% of the market capitalization.
Gold: 61.8% Fibonacci questions pullback targeting $1,600
Gold prices step back from two-week high. While overbought RSI could be considered as a reason for the latest pullback, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March 09-16 fall, near $1,607, seems to hold the key for the metal’s drop towards 1,600.
WTI uninspired by US stimulus led risk-on, trims gains to test
Easing global growth concerns following the US agreement on the coronavirus stimulus deal did lift the risk sentient, however, failed to boost the recovery momentum in WTI (oil futures on NYMEX), as the rates head back towards the $24 mark.