WTI under pressure near $ 53 mark ahead of EIA data

- Swelling US crude inventories continue to pressure oil prices.
- Losses remain capped by risk-on action in the global equities, weaker USD.
- Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs, US ISM Services and EIA crude stockpiles data.
The upside attempts in WTI (futures on Comex) continues to get sold into the latest concerns over rising US crude inventories, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) a day before.
The API data showed that the US crude stocks rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week to May 31 to 478 million barrels, compared with the expectations for a decrease of 849,000 barrels.
Moreover, increased risks of a global recession amid escalating US-China trade war continue to remain a drag on the black gold, as it flags demand concerns for the commodity.
However, the buyers continue to derive support from the risk-on rally seen in the global equities that was triggered by the increased expectations of a Fed rate cut in the near future following the Fed Chair Powell’s overtly dovish comments.
Markets now look forward to the official US government weekly crude stockpiles data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) at 1430 GMT for fresh trading impetus.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|53.26
|Today Daily Change
|0.40
|Today Daily Change %
|0.75
|Today daily open
|53.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.72
|Daily SMA50
|61.82
|Daily SMA100
|58.84
|Daily SMA200
|59.51
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|53.89
|Previous Daily Low
|52.5
|Previous Weekly High
|59.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|53.13
|Previous Monthly High
|63.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|53.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|53.36
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|53.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|52.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|51.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|51.01
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|53.79
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|54.53
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|55.18
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns negative on a possible deal with Mexico on tariffs
The American dollar is sharply up against most major rivals, initially supported by a better-than-expected ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI, later underpinned by comments from the US Senate Finance Committee Chairman, hinting a deal with Mexico could be announced tomorrow to avert tariffs.
GBP/USD breaking through 1.2700 as dollar recovers further
The GBP/USD eased from a multi-week high of 1.2743, as speculative interest returns to the greenback, following robust expansion in service activity and despite discouraging employment news.
USD/JPY drops below 108 as USD selloff intensifies on disappointing employment data
ADP employment data missed the market expectation by a wide margin. US Dollar Index slumps below 97 in the early NA session. Coming up: Markit and ISM Services PMI reports from US.
Gold retreats further after testing 2019 highs, hits level under $1330
The US Dollar gained momentum during the American session and triggered a sharp reversal in the value of gold.
World trade heading for the worst year since 2009
The strong setback to world trade growth at the end of 2018 and the damage from the trade war will make 2019 the worst year for trade since the financial crisis, with only 0.2% growth.