WTI under pressure near $ 53 mark ahead of EIA data

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • Swelling US crude inventories continue to pressure oil prices. 
  • Losses remain capped by risk-on action in the global equities, weaker USD.
  • Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs, US ISM Services and EIA crude stockpiles data.

The upside attempts in WTI (futures on Comex) continues to get sold into the latest concerns over rising US crude inventories, as reported by the American Petroleum Institute (API) a day before.

The API data showed that the US crude stocks rose by 3.5 million barrels in the week to May 31 to 478 million barrels, compared with the expectations for a decrease of 849,000 barrels. 

Moreover, increased risks of a global recession amid escalating US-China trade war continue to remain a drag on the black gold, as it flags demand concerns for the commodity.  

However, the buyers continue to derive support from the risk-on rally seen in the global equities that was triggered by the increased expectations of a Fed rate cut in the near future following the Fed Chair Powell’s overtly dovish comments.

Markets now look forward to the official US government weekly crude stockpiles data due to be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) at 1430 GMT for fresh trading impetus.

WTI Technical Levels

WTI

Overview
Today last price 53.26
Today Daily Change 0.40
Today Daily Change % 0.75
Today daily open 53.04
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 59.72
Daily SMA50 61.82
Daily SMA100 58.84
Daily SMA200 59.51
Levels
Previous Daily High 53.89
Previous Daily Low 52.5
Previous Weekly High 59.75
Previous Weekly Low 53.13
Previous Monthly High 63.97
Previous Monthly Low 53.13
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 53.36
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 53.03
Daily Pivot Point S1 52.4
Daily Pivot Point S2 51.75
Daily Pivot Point S3 51.01
Daily Pivot Point R1 53.79
Daily Pivot Point R2 54.53
Daily Pivot Point R3 55.18

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

