- Crude markets are looking beyond tanker war fears.
- Demand pressures to persist on the geopolitical front.
West Texas Intermediate crude prices are lower in Asia, extending the downside form US afternoon trade where priced dropped from the $53.70s. Spot is trading at $52.84, -0.17% at the time of writing having made a low of $52.75 As for futures, the November delivery added 55 cents, or 1%, to settle at $53.36 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, climbing back from a two-day skid for the U.S. benchmark.
Demand pressures cited by EIA
However, demand pressures will persist on the geopolitical front and the International Energy Agency, Energy Information Administration, and Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries have revised year-on-year demand expectations lower in recent quarters.
"Crude markets are comfortable looking past tanker war fears, supply disruptions (both structural and temporary) and boiling geopolitical tensions as expectations for a hefty surplus place a cloud on any supply-side optimism, " analysts at TD Securities explained – "This will pose a challenge to OPEC when they are scheduled to meet in December. In the meantime, CTAs could add some marginal upside flow to gasoline, but algos are likely to get whipsawed in heating oil if prices are unable to close north of the 193 mark."
WTI levels
While below the 50 and 21-day moving averages, WTI remains directly offered and bears seek a close below the 50 handle which will bring the prospect of a run down to the Nov 2018 lows at 49.39 again. This area protects the 46.90 level ahead of the 18th Dec lows down at 45.77 ahead of the Dec double bottom lows below 42.50. However, should the bulls break through trendline resistance and exceed the 21 and 50 DMAs, then the 56 handle ahead of the 200 DMA come back into play guarding the 57 handle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Hits one-month high, key indicator most bullish since June
EUR/USD is better bid near the one-month high of 1.1086 registered in the North American session on Wednesday and could challenge key resistance at 1.1110 in the next 24 hours.
GBP/USD: 61.8% Fibo, April low question buyers amid overbought RSI
Not only 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-September declines but April low also challenges GBP/USD buyers as the quote seesaws near 1.2825 during early Asian.
USD/JPY finds support above 108.50 and erases losses
The USD/JPY erased all the losses that followed the US Retail Sales report, and it trades at 108.75/80, flat for the day and off lows. The pair is following US equity prices.
Gold bulls get back in the driver's seat seeking a run back the $1500's
The price of Gold rose 0.60% to $1489 and change having topped out at $1491.80, rising from a low of $1477.20 on the day as investors continued to monitor global political news surrounding trade and Brexit, and reacted to a weaker-than-expected reading of U.S. retail sales, supporting precious metals.
EUR Hits 1 Month Highs on US Data & Brexit Optimism
Euro hit a 1-month high against the US dollar today on the back of stronger Eurozone data, weaker US data and Brexit optimism. The single currency had