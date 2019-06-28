WTI turns neutral near $ 59.50 ahead of US data, Trump-Xi trade talks

- US-China trade uncertainty, pre-OPEC meeting jitters continue to cap the upside.
- Russia’s Novak: Expects a balanced agreement among OPEC+ members in Vienna
- Focus on US rigs count data and Trump-Xi trade meeting for fresh direction.
WTI (futures on Nymex) is seen on a steady rise from daily lows reached just ahead of the 59 handle, but the bulls appear to lack vigor, as markets remain edgy awaiting the outcome of the Trump-Xi meeting on the prolonged trade spat.
The investors refrain from placing any directional bets on the US oil, a fallout on the US-China trade talks could be detrimental to the overall market sentiment and weigh heavily on the higher-yielding oil. A US-China trade is mostly priced-out by the markets, but both countries could reach a trade truce if the US agrees on relaxing the tariffs on Chinese goods.
Further, a sense of caution also prevails ahead of the key OPEC+ meeting due next week in Vienna, as it remains to be seen if the OPEC + agrees on extending the oil output cuts to help keep the oil markets balanced.
Meanwhile, the US dollar is seen broadly weaker, despite the bounce in the Treasury yields, which seems to lend some support to the black gold. A weaker greenback makes the USD-denominated oil cheaper for foreign buyers.
Looking ahead, the barrel of WTI will take some cues from the USD price-action and US rigs count data heading into the US-China trade talks on Saturday.
WTI Technical Levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|59.44
|Today Daily Change
|0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|59.31
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.62
|Daily SMA50
|59.11
|Daily SMA100
|59.05
|Daily SMA200
|58.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.74
|Previous Daily Low
|58.62
|Previous Weekly High
|57.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|51.73
|Previous Monthly High
|63.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|53.13
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|59.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.83
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.34
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.95
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
