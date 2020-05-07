WTI turns negative on the day, trades below $25

- Upbeat trade data from China provide a boost to WTI on Thursday.
- Saudi Arabia raised its official sale price for crude oil.
- Top US oil producer expects crude oil recovery to continue.
Crude oil prices gained traction during the Asian session on Thursday and continued to push higher. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which lost 6% on Wednesday, rose all the way up to $27.77 but erased its gains during the American trading hours. As of writing, the WTI was down 3.8% on the day at $24.50.
Energy demand shows signs of life
According to Reuters' calculations based on China's General Administration of Customs' data on Thursday, oil imports rose to 10.42 million barrels per day in April from 9.68 million in March, reviving hopes of a strong recovery in energy demand.
Moreover, Saudi Arabia announced that it increased the official selling prices for all of its crude oil grades for June and provided an additional boost to the WTI. Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Pioneer Natural Resources, one of the top shale producers in the US, is expecting oil prices to recover to at least $45 per barrel by the end of 2020.
Nevertheless, the WTI reversed its direction despite a lack of fresh catalysts and fell sharply in the late US afternoon. Investors might be opting out to take their profits off the table ahead of tomorrow's critical Nonfarm Payrolls data, which could revive demand concerns if the Unemployment Rate in the US rises more than expected in April.
Technical levels to watch for
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|24.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.48
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.91
|Today daily open
|25.08
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|22.34
|Daily SMA50
|28.68
|Daily SMA100
|42.58
|Daily SMA200
|49.3
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27.38
|Previous Daily Low
|24.03
|Previous Weekly High
|21.94
|Previous Weekly Low
|13.02
|Previous Monthly High
|32.21
|Previous Monthly Low
|8.46
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|25.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26.1
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|23.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|22.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|20.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|28.85
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|30.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD back to the 1.0800 area as dollar’s bulls step back
The dollar is the weakest in this American session, as investors are once again preferring high-yielding assets. Commodities and equities are on the run, EUR/USD struggling to recover the 1.0800 threshold.
GBP/USD nears 1.2400 amid broad dollar’s weakness
The GBP/USD pair recovered nicely from a daily low of 1.2265 to trade over 100 pips higher. Mounting speculation that US rates could turn negative early 2021 weigh on the greenback.
Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Prediction Prices: Bitcoin points to $10450, awaiting the Halving
Bitcoin and Ethereum confirm terminal structures in the short term. Ripple continues to show weakness, but technical details open the door to a possible rebound in the short term.
Gold: There has been a big reversal today!
The hourly chart shows the extent of the change in sentiment over the last 24 hours. On Wednesday the price it a low of USD 1682.30 and now there has been a rise of over $30 per ounce to the upside.
WTI turns negative on the day, trades below $25
Crude oil prices gained traction during the Asian session on Thursday and continued to push higher. The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which lost 6% on Wednesday, rose all the way up to $27.77 but erased its gains during the American trading hours.