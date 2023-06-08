WTI turns choppy above $72.00 as investors assess oil demand from US and China

- WTI has turned sideways above $72.00 as investors are assessing multiple economic catalysts.
- Inventories of Gasoline and Distillate in the US rose significantly higher, portraying a sharp decline in fuel demand.
- Chances of a steady interest rate decision by the Fed have dropped to 67%, which is sufficient to sour sentiment.
West Texas Intermediate (WTI), futures on NYMEX, are oscillating in a limited range above $72.00 in the late Asian session. The oil price is taking sufficient time required to digest demand catalysts belonging to the United States and China. Apart from that, investors are preparing for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate policy for June.
Reading from US Energy Information Administration (EIA) about oil inventory data for the week ending June 02 showed a drawdown by 0.451M while the street was anticipating a build-up. Contrary to that, inventories of Gasoline and Distillate rose significantly higher than estimates, portraying a sharp decline in fuel demand.
Meanwhile, US factory activity has also remained weak in May as the US ISM agency reported a seventh straight contraction in the manufacturing sector, which brings in transparency that the oil demand in the US is extremely bleak.
Going forward, the focus will be on the Fed’s June policy. As per the CME Fedwatch tool, the chances of a steady interest rate decision have dropped to 67%, which is sufficient to trigger a risk-aversion theme.
On the China front, Trade Balance data dropped sharply to $65.81B vs. the estimates of $92B and the former release of $90.21B. Exports were sharply contracted by 7.5%, which indicates that consumers are shifting to other countries for outsourcing or the global demand is turning extremely weak. In all sense, demand for the oil price is getting vulnerable. It is highly likely that the impact of OPEC’s production cuts would wane as demand remains the major catalyst for analyzing the oil price.
Investors should note that China is the world’s biggest importer of oil and poor activity in China impact heavily on the oil price.
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|72.44
|Today Daily Change
|-0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|72.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|71.65
|Daily SMA50
|74.78
|Daily SMA100
|75.47
|Daily SMA200
|78.75
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|73.27
|Previous Daily Low
|71.11
|Previous Weekly High
|73.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|67.12
|Previous Monthly High
|76.61
|Previous Monthly Low
|64.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|72.44
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|71.93
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|71.33
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|70.14
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|69.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|73.49
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|74.46
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|75.65
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD regains 1.0700 as US Dollar stays on the back foot
EUR/USD is trading above 1.0700, as bulls keep the reins for the second consecutive day early Thursday. The major currency pair fails to justify looming economic fears and upbeat US Treasury bond yields amid a broadly weaker US Dollar. Final Eurozone Q1 GDP eyed.
GBP/USD bulls ignore mixed BoE clues to prod 1.2450 as June Fed rate hike appears elusive
GBP/USD buyers occupy driver’s seat around 1.2450, despite marking a slow run towards the north heading into Thursday’s London open. The Cable pair buyers cheer the receding odds of a Fed rate hike in June while early signals for the Bank of England’s (BoE) interest rate guide appear mixed.
Gold to maintain $1,930 support on mixed growth, Fed concerns
Gold seesaws around intraday high as it prints mild gains after falling the most in a week the previous day. Even so, the XAU/USD remains indecisive on a weekly basis as the markets struggle for clear directions amid the pre-Fed blackout and mixed feelings about global growth concerns.
Dogecoin price could rally 30% if DOGE history over the last six months is enough to go by
Dogecoin price has been trading within a fixed range over the last six months, taking seasonal leaps as volatility increased. With this accumulation pattern, the king of meme coins could be en route to complete the next bounce cycle.
Plenty of hawkishness to go around
We haven’t seen a lot in the way of volatility and price action this week, but what we have seen is a clear message coming from many central banks. That message is one of hawkishness.