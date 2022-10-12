- WTI remains heavy, extending its losses to three consecutive days, down 1.40%.
- The OPEC and the US Department of Energy cut their oil production forecasts for 2023.
- Poland reported a leak in the Druzhba pipeline, which pumps oil to Europe, disregarding possible sabotage.
Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, extends its losses after hitting a weekly high of $93.62 on reports that the OPEC would cut 2 million barrels per day, letting the black gold from below $80 levels. Nevertheless, oil is sliding due to a stronger US dollar and fears that a global economic slowdown would diminish demand. At the time of writing, WTI is trading at $87.36 PB.
US equities are trading in the green, reflecting an upbeat mood. The OPEC cut its demand by 2.64 million barrels per day or 2.7% in 2022, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in a monthly report.
The organization said that “the world economy entered a period of heightened uncertainty,” blaming several factors. Developed countries’ central bank’s tightening and high inflation levels might hurt demand for crude oil.
Echoing the cartel’s comments was the US Energy Department, which cut its production and demand estimates, seeing a 0.9% increase in consumption for 2023, down from a rise of 1.7%. Crude production is expected to grow 5.2%, less than 7.2%.
In the meantime, WTI’s fall was capped by news from Poland reporting a leak in the Druzhbka pipeline, which supplies Europe with Russian oil. Poland said that it was probably caused by accident rather than sabotage.
“Security of supply in Germany is currently guaranteed,” a spokesperson told Reuters. “The refineries in Schwedt and Leuna continue to receive crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline.”
Elsewhere, Fed officials led by Minnesota Fed President Neil Kashkari reiterated that the Fed would stick to its current monetary policy stance to bring inflation down. He added, “we have not yet seen much evidence that underlying inflation...is yet softening.”
Aside from this, US economic data revealed earlier by the Labor Department justified the Fed’s need for another 75 bps rate hike when prices paid by producers remained high, with headline inflation augmented by 8.5%, while core PPI decelerated to 7.2% YoY, from 7.3% estimated and previous month’s figure.
WTI Key Technical Levels
WTI US OIL
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.36
|Today Daily Change
|-1.45
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.66
|Today daily open
|87.48
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.14
|Daily SMA50
|87.23
|Daily SMA100
|96.52
|Daily SMA200
|97.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|90.36
|Previous Daily Low
|86.83
|Previous Weekly High
|92.36
|Previous Weekly Low
|79.32
|Previous Monthly High
|90.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|76.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|88.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|89.01
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|86.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.69
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|82.55
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|89.62
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|91.76
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|93.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 0.9700 from two-week low
EUR/USD has recovered to the 0.9700 area after having touched its weakest level in two weeks below 0.9670 in the early American session. Ahead of the FOMC Minutes, the dollar is struggling to gather strength, helping the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.1100 as dollar loses strength
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.1100. The renewed dollar weakness as investors await the Fed's September meeting minutes provides a boost to the pair. Meanwhile, the BoE accepted 2.37 billion GBP of offers at daily long-dated gilt operation.
Gold bears hold the grip, but remain side-lined
Gold trades around $1,668, unchanged for a second consecutive daybarely holding above a critical support level. Despite shaking news coming from different fronts, market players are on hold as the Fed will release the FOMC Meeting Minutes mid-US afternoon.
The slingshot is pulled back, Bitcoin ready to test $16,900?
Bitcoin trend offer mixed signals as to the direction in which BTC is headed. On-chain analysts at Jarvis Labs believe Bitcoin’s next move relies on the performance of US equities. Bitcoin could plummet and hit the downside target of $16,900 in the short-term.
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Forecast: PPI, CPI and then earnings to set the direction
Stocks were attempting to get their rally on during the first half of Tuesday's session. Things were looking solid for a short-term bottom until the Bank of England once again issued a confusing communique. Equities all turned and exited stage left, closing lower for the day.