- Prices of the WTI lose the grip and test the $24.00 area.
- WTI fades the earlier spike to levels above the $28.00 mark.
- US oil rig count coming up next on the docket.
Prices of the WTI are fading the initial move to the area above the $28.00 mark per barrel and have returned to the $24.00 neighbourhood at the time of writing, or daily lows.
WTI upside capped above $28.00
Volatility remains the name of the game on Friday after prices of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil managed to surpass the $28.00 mark per barrel earlier in the session, just to drop to the vicinity of the $24.00 mark soon afterwards
In fact, prices of the WTI climbed above $28.00/bbl during early trade after news from the WSJ said the US will impose production quotas on oil companies for the first time in nearly 50 years, adding at the same time that the US could impose sanctions against Russia amidst the current oil price war between this country and Saudi Arabia.
Later in the session, Baker Hughes will publish its usual weekly report on US oil rig count. Earlier in the week, the API reported a nearly 2M barrel build during last week.
What to look for around WTI
Crude oil prices remain under pressure and highly volatile amidst challenges from the demand side via the impact of the COVID-19 on the global economy, and particularly on the Chinese economy, which is the second largest oil importer in the world. Negative drivers on the supply side come from the ongoing Russia-Saudi Arabia price war, which it does not seem to subside any time soon.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is retreating 10.97% at $24.67 and a breach of $20.08 (2020 low Mar.18) would expose $17.12 (monthly low November 2001) and finally $10.65 (monthly low December 1998). On the upside, the next resistance aligns at $28.46 (high Mar.20) seconded by $29.23 (10-day SMA) and finally $36.28 (high Mar.11).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades choppily as market optimism fades
EUR/USD is hovering around 1.07 in choppy trading as market optimism erodes. The US dollar takes a breather after massive gains earlier this week. The pair hit 1.0652 the lowest since 2017. Coronavirus continues spreading, taking a growing human and economic toll.
GBP/USD eases from intraday highs as the dollar recovers
GBP/USD is trading below 1.18, still up from the35-year low reached this week. Pound founds support on speculation UK Chancellor Sunak would present additional stimulus measures later on.
Bitcoin leads the charge to recover the path to the moon
In recent weeks, the world's financial markets have experienced one of the most violent sell-offs in history. Investors sold everything regardless of category – gold, stocks, oil and also cryptocurrencies.
XAU/USD consolidates below $1500/oz and 200-DMA
Last week, XAU/USD recorded its worst weekly decline since 1983, erasing the early 2020 bull-run while now challenging the 200 DMA (daily simple moving average) on the daily chart.
WTI recovers 35% from 17-year lows, not out of the woods yet
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) stages solid comeback from almost two-decade lows of $20.54, now adding 9% to the recovery gains, as the bulls manage to regain the 28 handle in Friday’s European trading.