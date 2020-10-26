WTI tumbles to fresh lows near $38.00 on demand, supply concerns

- Prices of the WTI extends the leg lower to the $38.00 area.
- Traders remain concerned over the impact of the pandemic on oil demand.
- API, EIA weekly reports on crude oil supplies next of note in the docket.
Prices of the barrel of the American benchmark for the sweet light crude oil trade on the defensive at the beginning of the week around the $38.50/40 band.
WTI weaker on demand, supply concerns
Prices of the WTI lost further ground on Monday in response to increasing coronavirus cases in the US and Europe, where several countries have already implemented new restrictions.
Extra pressure on oil prices comes from increasing gasoline stockpiles in the US and Europe, also indicative of the weak demand. This scenario is exactly the opposite in Asia, where fuel demand remains on the rise as well as jet fuel.
Adding fuel to the fire, but from the supply side, Libya keeps increasing its crude oil production and exports after the country recently lifted the force majeure on the Sharara and the El-Feel oilfields.
On the brighter side (if any), the OPEC+ has still to decide whether to postpone its planned increment of oil output as soon as in early 2021.
As usual in the oil docket, the API and the EIA will publish their weekly reports on US crude oil inventories on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is down 2.98% at $38.55 and a breach of $37.54 (200-day SMA) would expose $36.66 (monthly low Oct.2) and then $36.15 (monthly low Sep.8). On the other hand, the next up barrier is located at $41.87 (monthly high Oct.20) seconded by $43.75 (monthly high Aug.26) and finally $48.64 (monthly high Mar.3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bounces with S&P 500 futures, still remains below 0.7150
AUD/USD is back on the bids, heading towards 0.7150 amid a bounce in the S&P 500 futures. Australian dollar’s recovery from last week's lows at 0.7020 has stalled on Monday below 0.7160. All eyes will be on RBA's speakers.
USD/JPY drops in tandem with US dollar, looks to 104.50
The USD/JPY pair extends its retreat below 105.00, tracking the corrective pullback in the US dollar amid a risk reset. The spot rose to its highest level in five days at 105.06 on Monday but erased a large portion of its daily gains during the American trading hours.
Gold remains below key counter-trendline resistance
Gold is not going down without a fight on the short-term time frames. The broader bias remains in the hands of the bears. Gold is under pressure on the weekly and daily chart, but the 4-hour time frame is proving problematic to the bearish case.
WTI: Recovery remains capped below $39 ahead of API data
WTI attempts a recovery but not out of the woods yet, as sellers continue to lurk around $38.80 levels amid the cautious market mood. Saudi Oil Minister’s comments, USD retreats support oil. Coronavirus data and API crude stockpiles in focus.
Panic selling can lead to multi-day FX moves
The mood is shifting in the financial markets. With eight days until the US Presidential election, investors are finally growing nervous. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 900 points intraday and typically when there is such an aggressive one day decline, further losses are likely.