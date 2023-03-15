WTI tumbles by more than 5% to lowest since December 2021; EIA reports inventories rose last week

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
Share:
  • Crude oil prices tumble on market jitters and inventories. 
  • Stocks indexes move sharply lower on banking concerns. 
  • WTI heads for the lowest close since December 2021. 

Crude oil prices are falling sharply again on Wednesday as markets continue to be shaken by banking-industry concerns. Adding to the downside, the latest EIA weekly reports showed US inventories rose last week. 

WTI in free fall

As of writing, WTI is trading at $67.40, at the lowest level since December 2021, down 5.45% for the day. Since the beginning of the week, it lost 11.5%. 

Risk aversion is driving commodities and shares sharply lower on Wednesday. Concerns about the health of Credit Suisse spread fear across financial markets.

Adding weight to Crude Oil prices, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) informed that crude inventories rose by 1.55 million barrels last week, above expectations. It was the eleventh increase in inventories out of the past 12 weeks. 

Technical factors contribute to the sharp decline in WTI. The price broke on Tuesday below the critical $73.00 support and on Wednesday fell below December 2022 lows and also cracked the $70.00 mark.  The chart shows clearly oversold readings but, so far, no sign of an immediate pause. The next strong level emerges around $66.00/20. 

WTI Technical levels 

WTI US OIL

Overview
Today last price 68.09
Today Daily Change -3.56
Today Daily Change % -4.97
Today daily open 71.65
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 76.76
Daily SMA50 77.6
Daily SMA100 79.2
Daily SMA200 86.35
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 75.01
Previous Daily Low 70.93
Previous Weekly High 80.99
Previous Weekly Low 74.89
Previous Monthly High 80.75
Previous Monthly Low 72.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 72.49
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 73.45
Daily Pivot Point S1 70.05
Daily Pivot Point S2 68.45
Daily Pivot Point S3 65.97
Daily Pivot Point R1 74.13
Daily Pivot Point R2 76.61
Daily Pivot Point R3 78.21

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

Global stock selloff intensifies amid Credit Suisse turmoil

Global stock selloff intensifies amid Credit Suisse turmoil

News of Credit Suisse's largest investors' inability to provide financial assistance revived fears over a banking crisis, this time in Europe. Major global equity indexes came back under immense pressure following Tuesday's relief rally and global bond yields fell sharply amid flight to safety.

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0550 as USD rally picks up steam

EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0550 as USD rally picks up steam

The EUR/USD pair extended its daily slide in the second half of the day, falling below 1.0550, as risk-off took over financial markets and provided a boost to the USD. The catalyst was an echo of the American banking crisis reaching the Old Continent, with a focus on Credit Suisse.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge

GBP/USD pierces below 1.2100 as investors seek refuge

Following a consolidation phase below 1.2200 in the Asian session, GBP/USD turned south and dropped below 1.2100. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment amid Europe bank stock rout helps the US Dollar outperform its rivals and forces the pair to stay under bearish pressure.

GBP/USD News

Gold extends rally toward $1,930 as global yields slump

Gold extends rally toward $1,930 as global yields slump

Gold price gathered bullish momentum and climbed back above $1,920 on Wednesday. Credit Suisse turmoil seems to have revived fears over a financial crisis in Europe, forcing investors to seek refuge. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 6%, fueling XAU/USD's rally.

Gold News

Former President of FTX.US believes bank meltdowns can reshape crypto for traders

Former President of FTX.US believes bank meltdowns can reshape crypto for traders

Former President of FTX.US, one of the cryptocurrency exchanges of the FTX ecosystem sees opportunity in the bank meltdown of the past ten days. The banking crisis has raised questions about the availability and relevance of crypto-friendly banks.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures