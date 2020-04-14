WTI tumbles below the $22.00 mark, multi-day lows

- Prices of the WTI accelerates the downside below $22.00/bbl.
- The recent OPEC+ deal is seen as insufficient to boost prices.
- The API will publish its weekly report on crude supplies.
Prices of the West Texas Intermediate are navigating the area of multi-day lows in the vicinity of the $21.00 mark per barrel on Tuesday.
WTI weaker despite OPEC agreement
Prices of the WTI are down for the third consecutive session on Tuesday, practically ignoring the recently clinched deal between the OPEC, Russia, Saudi Arabia and other oil-producer countries to cut the oil output by nearly 10Mbpd.
In fact, traders continue to deem as insufficient the agreement, as market chatter is already factoring in an oversupply of nearly 30Mbpd. Prices are therefore under extra downside pressure and it would not surprise anybody to see the barrel navigating the teens at some point in the short-term horizon.
Also collaborating with the downside, Saudi Aramco cut further the May selling price for its Asian customers, as the coronavirus outbreak continues to hurt the demand for crude oil.
Later in the session, the weekly report by the API on crude oil inventories is due ahead of the DoE’s official release on Wednesday.
What to look for around WTI
The outlook on crude oil prices remains fragile to say the least and despite the recent agreement between the OPEC and other countries to cut the oil production in the next couple of months. However, scepticism and unease among oil players continue to hurt the sentiment around the commodity, leaving prices exposed to a deeper retracement amidst the absence of the slightest recovery in the demand.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is losing 2.67% at $21.77 and a breach of $19.29 (2020 low Mar.30) would expose $17.12 (monthly low November 2001) and finally $10.65 (monthly low December 1998). On the upside, the next resistance emerges at $29.11 (weekly/monthly high Apr.3) followed by $30.22 (23.6% Fibo of the 2020 drop) and then $36.99 (38.2% Fibo of the 2020 drop).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains to fresh weekly highs
The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly highs above 1.0970, amid an upbeat market mood weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.
GBP/USD approaches 1.2600 amid broad dollar’s weakness
GBP/USD resumed its advance and approaches 1.2600, despite the UK OBR published a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2. Optimistic investors move away from the greenback.
Twitter weighs down on the crypto market
Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.
Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance
Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.
WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour.