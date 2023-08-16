WTI trips down below $80 amid US stockpile drop, concerns on China’s economic health

Aside from this, WTI traders would take cues from the latest Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy minutes, as a strong US Dollar (USD), weighed on commodity prices. Investors are looking for clear signs that could reassure the Fed’s tightening cycle has ended. The latest Fed speeches have shown that officials are turning neutral, as previous hawks members like Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said no more increases were needed.

Oil prices are also being affected by recent data from China, the second largest economy in the world, as business activity is constrained, retail sales disappointed, investments figures missed estimates, and a deflationary scenario threatens to hit China’s government growth estimates of 5%.

On Wednesday, data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that inventories fell as exports surged, even though crude production hit its highest levels since the Covid-19 pandemic weighed fuel consumption. Stockpiles dropped by 5.96 million barrels in the week of August 11 to 439.7 million barrels, above estimates for a 2.3 million-barrel contraction.

Western Texas Intermediate (WTI), the US crude oil benchmark, extends its losses below the $80.00 psychological figure amidst a drop in US oil stockpiles while woes about China’s economic deceleration could dent oil’s demand, as reflected by WTI’s price. At the time of writing, WTI exchanges hands at around $79.70 per barrel after reaching a daily high of $81.39.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.