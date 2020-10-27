WTI trims losses and moves near $39.00/bbl ahead of API

- Prices of the WTI regain the upside and reach $39.00.
- Demand, pandemic concerns keep weighing on the commodity,
- The API’s weekly report on US crude oil supplies comes up next.
Following two consecutive daily pullbacks, prices of the West Texas Intermediate regain some buying interest and reach the $39.00 mark per barrel on turnaround Tuesday.
WTI focused on upcoming data
The barrel of WTI gain some composure in the first half of the week and at the same time manage to leave behind a 2-say negative streak, with prices coming down from the vicinity of $42.00 (October 20) to Monday’s lows in the $38.30 area.
As usual in past weeks, traders remain cautious and vigilant on the advance of the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global growth prospects and the demand for the commodity.
Worries on the supply side come after Libya’s oil production/exports is expected to return to full capacity after the force majeure was removed from the main oilfields.
Somewhat mitigating the downside appears the likeliness that the OPEC+ could postpone its planned increase of oil output early in 2021. Nothing confirmed yet, but speculations remain on the rise.
Later in the session, the API will publish its weekly report on US crude oil inventories ahead of the EIA’s weekly report on Wednesday.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is up 0.65% at $38.83 and faces the next up barrier at $41.87 (monthly high Oct.20) seconded by $43.75 (monthly high Aug.26) and finally $48.64 (monthly high Mar.3). On the other hand, a breach of $38.31 (low Oct.26) would expose $37.44 (200-day SMA) and then $36.66 (monthly low Oct.2).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD is sliding on COVID-19 wave fears in early Asia ahead of CPI
AUD/USD is wilting in early Asia on COVID-19 woes and ahead of key data. There are downside risks to the AUD should US election polls narrow from here. Risk-off tones will likely be felt in the commodity sector for which AUD trades as a proxy to.
EUR/USD prerssured on the French COVID-19 lockdown news
EUR/USD falls to print fresh lows on French lockdown news. France expected to announce a nationwide lockdown tomorrow to start on Thursday night. The coronavirus has moved the nation to reinstate its COVID-19 state of a health emergency.
XAU/USD ticks up to $1,910 and turns positive on the day
Gold futures have found support right below the $1,900 area earlier today before inching up to $1,910, turning positive on daily charts. The precious metal lost ground, with the US dollar building up during the European session on Tuesday, to appreciate during the North American session with market sentiment improving moderately.
Crypto enthusiasts grow “extremely greedy” suggesting a major correction is underway
According to the official description of the Fear and Greed Index, the cryptocurrency market is highly emotional. Investors tend to get greedy when the market is rising rapidly and fearful when it's going down.