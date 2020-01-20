WTI trims initial gains, back near $59.00

- Prices of the WTI advanced to $59.70/75 in early trade.
- Disruptions in Libya and Iraq lift crude oil prices.
- API, EIA reports next on tap later in the week.
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) are trading on a firmer tone at the beginning of the week, managing to clinch tops in the vicinity of the key $60.00 mark.
WTI up on supply disruptions in Iraq, Libya
The WTI inched higher to the vicinity of the $60.00 mark per barrel earlier in the session following news of supply disruptions in Libya and Iraq.
In fact, an oil production facility was shut down in Iraq following protests regarding working conditions, while armed forces in Libya closed a pipeline, forcing two major oilfields to close down.
It is worth recalling that the latest rally in crude oil prices was exclusively in response to geopolitical concerns, that time regarding a potential military conflict between Iran and the US.
On the docket, the weekly report on US crude oil supplies by the API and the EIA are due on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. On Friday, driller Baker Hughes reported that the oil rig count went up by 14 to 673 US active oil rigs during last week.
On another front, the latest CFTC report showed that net longs ni crude oil retreated to 5-week lows during the week ended on January 14th, all following diminshing effervescence in the Middle East, where Iran and the US were in centre stage.
WTI significant levels
At the moment the barrel of WTI is gaining 0.19% at $58.91 and faces the initial hurdle at $59.73 (weekly high Jan.20) seconded by $60.53 (50% Fibo of the December-January rally) and finally $65.66 (2020 high Jan.8). On the other hand, a break below $57.62 (200-day SMA) would aim for $57.40 (2020 low Jan.15) and then $57.26 (100-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.
GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.
Cryptos in search of fresh funds after tripping lower
XRP tests the bullish scenario and clings strongly to the upside. ETH/BTC consolidates in the bullish zone and prepares its ascent to the skies. Bitcoin and Ether move away from the combat zone in search of new upward forces.
WTI trims initial gains, back near $59.00
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) are trading on a firmer tone at the beginning of the week, managing to clinch tops in the vicinity of the key $60.00 mark.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.