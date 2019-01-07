WTI trims gains as US Dollar recovers and Wall Street moves off record highs

- Oil up 0.60% but moving of highs as US Dollar extends gains.
- Improvement in risk sentiment and extension in crude oil output cut agreement supports WTI.
The WTI (futures on Nymex) is up 1.6% over the day after moving significantly off daily highs. Earlier today, the barrel jumped to $60.27, the highest level since May 23 and then pulled back.
As of writing, trades at $58.80, significantly off highs, but still positive for the day. The move higher took place following the agreement between US President Trump and President Xi Jinping of China to resume talks. The next boost came from increased odds of OPEC+ output cut extensions. Russia's Energy Minister Alexander Novak said all ministers were supporting an extension of 9 months to the deal. The OPEC plus group is having a meeting in Vienna that will continue tomorrow.
The DOW JONES is up 0.50% after falling more than a hundred points from the top while NASDAQ gains 1.12%. The positive tone eased after the beginning of the American session. Regarding the US Dollar, it gained momentum over the last hours and weigh on crude oil prices. The DXY is up 0.55% at the highest in a week.
Data from the US, showed the IHS Markit's Manufacturing PMI in June rose to 50.6 from 50.5 in May and the ISM Manufacturing PMI dropped to 51.7 from 52.1, a reading above expectations.
WTI Levels
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.78
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|1.33
|Today daily open
|58.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|54.86
|Daily SMA50
|58.99
|Daily SMA100
|59.11
|Daily SMA200
|57.99
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.81
|Previous Daily Low
|57.78
|Previous Weekly High
|59.93
|Previous Weekly Low
|56.77
|Previous Monthly High
|59.93
|Previous Monthly Low
|50.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.26
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.5
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|55.23
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.29
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|61.32
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
